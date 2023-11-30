SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have changed the date for the town’s annual tree lighting festival because of a threat of rain on Saturday.

The festivities are now scheduled to take place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Park located at Surfside Drive and N. Willow Drive.

The Lakewood Elementary School Chorus will perform at 4:15 p.m., followed by The Entertainers Band at 5 p.m. The lighting of the town’s Christmas tree will be at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be activities for children, food trucks, pictures with Santa, face-painting and more. There is no admission charge.