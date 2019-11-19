USPS ‘Operation Santa’ helping kids, families this holiday season

(WBTW) – Christmas is almost a month away.

It’s a time of giving, so the USPS is giving people the chance to help others and make Santa’s sleigh ride a little less stressful.

It’s called “Operation Santa.” All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa.

Starting Monday, letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online.

You can pick a letter from places across the country and it’s tax deductible.

Just remember– your gift needs to be mailed out by December 20.

Fore more information, visit USPS’s website here.

