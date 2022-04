MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another person was sent to a burn unit after a mobile home fire overnight in Mullins.

Crews were sent to the fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday where a double-wide was deemed a “total loss,” according to Captain Lee with the Mullins Fire Department.

One person was sent to a burn unit in Charleston, and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries and released.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.