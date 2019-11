FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after driving off the road in Florence County and striking a tree Friday, Nov. 22 around 11:40 p.m.

The driver was traveling east on East National Cemetery Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell.

One vehicle was involved, a 2000 Buick Park Avenue. The driver was entrapped and it is unknown if they were wearing a seat belt.

