1 dead in Friday night hit-and-run crash in Little River

SATURDAY 11 AM UPDATE: The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in Friday’s hit-and-run.

James Urban, 58, of the Little River area, died in the crash according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

He had recently moved to the area from Michigan.

Highway Patrol continues their investigation.

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – One is dead after a Friday night hit-and-run crash on U.S. 17 near Baldwin Avenue in Little River.

It happened around 7:35 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The pedestrian is believed to have been lying in the road at the time of the crash. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not stop.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call them.

