1 dead in Saturday night crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Bannockburn Road in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins.

This happened around 10:20 p.m. after the driver of a 2016 Dodge Challenger disregarded a stop sign, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

