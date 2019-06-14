1 injured after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police investigate a shooting that injured one person Thursday night.

According to officials with the Lumberton Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call on Carolina Ave around 7:16 p.m. When they got there they learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers went to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and found a 49 year-old man with life threatening injuries.

He was unconscious when he got to the hospital and was taken to surgery.

Officers and Investigators processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses in the area. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped in this case.

Anyone with information about to this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Dereck Evans.