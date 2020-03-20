1st coronavirus cases in Florence, Darlington counties; 2 new in Horry Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 45 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number statewide to 125 cases in 25 counties.

New cases

Aiken County: 1 new case

Anderson County: 3 new cases

Beaufort County: 1 new case

Berkeley County: 1 new case

Charleston County: 1 new case

Clarendon County: 1 new case

Darlington County: 1 new case

Florence County: 1 new case

Greenville County: 5 new cases

Horry County: 2 new cases

Kershaw County: 7 new cases

Lexington County: 3 new cases

Orangeburg County: 2 new cases

Pickens County: 1 new case

Richland County: 14 new cases

Sumter County: 1 new case

“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase. The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease. I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”

DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.

It’s important to note that DHEC will always provide the information that’s necessary for residents to protect themselves. However, DHEC is obligated and required to protect every individual’s personal health information, especially cases that occur in small or other close-knit communities where even basic pieces of information could identify an individual. The department relies on residents trusting DHEC to not release their personal information so that they are cooperative and forthcoming during disease investigation activities.

“This will likely be an extended response and we want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials,” Bell said.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (i.e. doorknobs and rails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

