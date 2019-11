CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 2 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday morning just outside of Columbia.

According to the USGS’ website, the earthquake was approximately 2.6 miles from Columbia and West Columbia, and 1.7 miles from Cayce.

The earthquake happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, click here.