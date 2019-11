CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 905 in Conway early Friday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were sent to the area of 4100 Highway 905 at about 6 a.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue took two people to the hospital. No information is available on their condition.

