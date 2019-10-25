2 taken to hospital after crash on Highway 17 Bypass near 707

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on 17 Bypass near 707, according to the Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District.

According to the department, the crash happened on Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene they found two people injured, one of whom was entrapped in the car. Within five-minute crews were able to free the entrapped person. Both were taken to the hospital as level one traumas.

Courtesy: Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District

Courtesy: Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.