HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people tied to charges filed against Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle received bond Tuesday in a Florence court.

Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, was charged in July alongside four other people — 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, also known as Moksha Bybee, 61-year-old Charles Sammut and 42-year-old Jason Clay.

Sammut and Clay received unsecured bonds of $75,000 under standard conditions. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Sammut, who is in California, appeared in a video hearing on the grand jury indictment. Clay was present in the courtroom with his lawyer.

Sammut owns an animal ranch in California, and Clay owns an animal safari in Texas. The facilities have exotic animals and offer tours.

Antle, Bybee, Sammut and Clay are accused of illegally trafficking wildlife — including lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee — and making false records.

Antle has pleaded not guilty to three wildlife trafficking charges in South Carolina He also faces money laundering charges. He has previously been charged with animal trafficking in Virginia.