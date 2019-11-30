2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end after a very active season

Looking back at the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season, it was Dorian that made most of the headlines along with the famous Myrtle Beach red jeep. But there were many others that also topped headlines.

A very active season, 2019 rounded out with 18 named storms, tying for the fourth most active on record by the number of tropical storms. For the first time since 2012, we made it all the way to the “S” named storms. Six storms became hurricanes and out of those 6, there were 3 major hurricanes.

Hurricane Dorian, was a major category 5 storm that devastated parts of the Bahamas. Dorian moved up the southeast coast impacting the Carolinas and making landfall in Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 storm on September 6th.

Storms Nestor, Barry and Imelda also made landfall in the Gulf states.