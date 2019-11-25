2nd annual Jingle Bell market returns to Florence Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Jingle Bell Market returned to the Florence Center this weekend.

The show manager, Mary Hudson, said it takes organizers about a year to put an event like this. The event brought the holiday season with hundreds of vendors from across the east coast.

“I travel all year long to different trade shows and meet a lot of different vendors and talk to them and make sure that what they offer works with the mix that we want here with our show,” said Hudson.

The Jingle Bell Market was held from November 22 – Sunday, November 24, 2019 and it featured vintage items, jewelry, and holiday drinks that many people look forward to.

“There’s wine tasting, food tasting, hand crafts, gifts, and a lot more,” said Hudson.

Organizers also decided to change it up this year.

“Last year we had it on two different levels and we felt like this year we would bring our vendors in and make it easier on our shoppers to have everything on one convenient level. We had over 800 visitors that came through last year and I’m sure based on what I see this morning we will certainly surpass that,” said Hudson.