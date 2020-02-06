3 arrests made following search of home in Darlington County; rifles, meth, crack, heroin found

Two rifles and ammunition were found, along with many drugs, at a home in Darlington County (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis announced three arrests by the Drug Enforcement Unit following the search of a home on Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they searched a home on Candy Lane in the Florence area of Darlington County.

“Investigators located approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of crack, a gram of heroin, two rifles and ammunition,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said. “Once again, my deputies did an excellent investigation to get these drugs off the streets and guns out of the wrong hands.”



Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators arrested Tony Christopher Truett, 44, of Darlington, Keat Shaun Wingate, 43, of Darlington, and Keri Anne Gainey, 44, of Florence.

Truett is charged with three counts of convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wingate is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack.

Gainey is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The three suspects were awaiting a bond hearing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were assisted by deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response team.