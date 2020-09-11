3 dogs die in Darlington County Animal Shelter van after A/C malfunction

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three dogs died Sept. 2 in a Darlington County Animal Shelter van after the van’s air conditioner malfunctioned, according to the human society’s Board of Directors Chairman, Christopher Hardee.

According to Hardee, the dogs were waiting in a van at the vet for a scheduled weekly checkup when the air conditioner malfunctioned.

Staff, volunteers, and the vet all worked to cool down the dogs, but three of them died due to heat, Hardee said.

Hardee said everyone at the shelter and organization is heartbroken.

“This is a tragic reminder of how quickly this heat can be deadly,” Shelter Manager Jackie Kirven said.

The Darlington County Humane Society said it has made changes to its transport protocol and locations for vetting sessions have been changed for times of extreme heat.

“We understand that this tragedy has impacted our community, as well as our staff and volunteers,” Board President Jeannie Gainey said. “We are doing everything that we can think of so that this nightmare won’t happen again.”

The humane society didn’t say how many other dogs were in the van.