30 new jobs open for City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is looking for people that want to join their team.

According to the city’s website, many of these 30 positions are in the city’s public works, police, and fire departments.

Some positions include:

Solid Waste Worker (Public Works)

Water/Sewer Maintenance Technician (Public Works)

Groundskeeper (Public Works)

Right of Way Technician (Public Works)

Senior Equipment Operator (Public Works)

Paramedic (Firefighter Trainee)

Uncertified Firefighter

Uncertified Police Officer

Certified Police Officer

Communications Officer (911 Telecommunications)

Detention Officer (Police Department)

Community Services Officer (Police Department)

You can find a full list of open positions as well as how you can apply on the Myrtle Beach website here.