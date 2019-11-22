300 turkeys given away in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) Several Marion community members received free turkeys at the Health Care Partners of South Carolina on Thursday.

To help feed the community before Thanksgiving, Molina HealthCare partnered with Food Lion, Health Care Partners of South Carolina and Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Medicaid recipients could qualify for the free turkeys. The event started at 10 A.M. but lines formed two hours prior.

“I thank the Lord for what he’s done and for what people do blessing other people and the homeless,” said McAurther Hemingway.

Hemingway was among hundreds who received a free turkey, fruits, canned goods, cakes and more.

“One out of every South Carolina resident, has food insecurity and approximately 26 percent of the Marion County children have food insecurities,” said Jim EuBanks, Health Care Partners of SC.

Food lion donated more than 300 turkeys for the event which has been held for two years.

“This is just a way to help those families that may not have as much at Thanksgiving than some families do,” EuBanks added.