4th murder suspect arrested in pair of Georgetown shootings

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A fourth murder suspect is in police custody Friday following a pair of shootings in Georgetown on Monday.

According to Georgetown County Detention Center booking information, Andre Malik Marks, 19, was booked Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. on a murder charge and an armed robbery charge.

Two shootings happened Monday night in the area of Lincoln and Legion Streets. One of them resulted in the death of Kawaun Montique Myers, 33, of Georgetown.

Marks’ arrest comes a day after the arrest of Malachi Thompson, two days after the arrest of Coltin Anderson and three days after the arrest of Steven Elliott. All face a murder charge. Some of the suspects face additional charges, including armed robbery.

News13 is working to learn whether additional arrests are possible. Count on us for updates.