4th of July sunshine sticks around!

Happy 4th of July my friends! As we progress onward, conditions will remain very warm and on the sunny side of things through Monday. Keep the sunglasses and sunblock handy for the holiday. Outdoor plans are a go, and there are no weather threats to firework shows tonight! For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm.

4TH OF JULY: Warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s mid 90s.