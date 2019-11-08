54 indicted in ‘Operation Prison Empire’ drug investigation in SC

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina grand jury issued several indictments in a drug trafficking case, known as “Prison Empire,” Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday.
According to a news release, the investigation alleges that the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by current and former inmates through the use of contraband cell phones in South Carolina prisons, as well as other on the outside of the facilities.
Officials said the drug being trafficked was mostly methamphetamine, but said there were also some people charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana as well.
“Additionally, there are a number of firearms and weapons charges associated with the alleged drug trafficking, as well as burglary, kidnapping, and related charges from an incident allegedly ordered from prison because of nonpayment of a drug debt,” according to the release.
“The only way prison inmates are able to keep committing crimes on the outside is by using contraband cell phones,” Attorney General Wilson said. “They coordinate with people on the outside to get drugs and smuggle them into prisons. This market for contraband inside our prisons has contributed to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence within our prisons, and also contributes to violence on the outside by those who are involved.”
Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections Bryan Stirling said an “illegal cell phone is the most dangerous weapon in our prisons today.”
“We are grateful to all of our law enforcement partners and the state grand jury for helping bring these cases forward and highlighting the serious issue of cell phones in prisons,” Stirling said.
According to the release, 194 charges were placed against 54 people during this operation. Those individuals were identified as:
Samantha Diane Chavez Aiken
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Failure to Stop for a Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-3 years and/or $0-$6,000
- Driving While License Suspended: 0-30 days and/or $300
Steve Dewyatt Aiken, Jr.
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
Edward Gary Akridge (a/k/a “Eddie Boss”)
- Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life
- Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Assault and Battery, First Degree: 1-10 yearsb. 2019-GS-47-23 (Pickens County) (Superseding Indictment)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
Joey Durant Atkins
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
Justin Kvalheim Babb
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams (2 counts): 25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
Ryan Christopher Ballard
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years
- Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
William Clinton Barkley
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
Joey Neal Bodie
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
Steven Ray Boyd
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years
Jessica Addie Bradshaw
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200
Matthew Jason Brown
- Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life
- Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Assault and Battery, First Degree: 1-10 years
Jennifer Nicole Burns ( STILL WANTED)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
Kurtis Russell Burns
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (4 counts): 5 years
- Driving While License Suspended: 0-30 days and/or $300
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (4 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000
- Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School (2 counts): 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000
- Distribution of Marijuana (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
William David Burns
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Warren Brent Chastain (a/k/a “Yo Gotti”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Jacob Austin Collins (STILL WANTED)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
Jesse Taylor Crooks (a/k/a “Roach”)
- Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
Tina Dent
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
Scott Allen Durham
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Distribution of Methamphetamine (3 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
Stacey M. Edgerly
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Kelli Denise Edwards
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
Christina Marie Epps
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Kenneth Bryant Evans, II (a/k/a “Kuntry”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
McKayla Dawn Franks
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Garrick Houston Fuller (a/k/a “Gary Wayne”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Barbara Ann Goodman
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Distribution of Methamphetamine (3 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (2 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000
Robert Anthony Gracely (a/k/a “Tony G”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Heather Michelle Hamilton (a/k/a “Yola”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
Sommer Leigh Johnson
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
Casey Christian Kohler
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Kristin Nicole Lesley
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
Cassidy Shane Lewis
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Candies Brooke Locke
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
Jeffery Shane Mauldin
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Darrell Foster McCoy, Jr. (a/k/a “DJ”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Matthew David McCoy
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Christopher Robert Nix
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I-III Controlled Substance (Amphetamine): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200
Brandi Nicole O’Bryant (a/k/a “Brandi Smith”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
Semeca Dannyelle Oglesby
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Receiving Stolen Goods (Value Less Than $2,000): 0-30 days and/or $0-$1,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Failure to Stop for a Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon: 6 months-10 years
William Russell Oliver, II (a/k/a “Lil Pimpin”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession of Contraband in County Jail: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000
Scott Damien Pope
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
Jennifer Marie Pruitt
- Kidnapping: 0-30 years
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
Ratravious Untwain Quattlebaum
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine: 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
Jonathan Richard Rackley (a/k/a “Diesel”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
Charles Michael Ray (a/k/a “Chuck Ray”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
Nicanor Perez Rodriguez (a/k/a “Nico”)
- Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life
- Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years
- Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Antonio Marcus Smith
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Jamal Seantea Smith (a/k/a “Rico”)
- Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
Bryan Michael Stegall
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
Anthony Jevea Turner (a/k/a “Ant) (a/k/a “Ant G”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Jodie Crenshaw Turner
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
Michael Wayne Walker, Jr.
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
Wade Douglas Watkins
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
Dustin Allen Wilson
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (3 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Nicole Burns and Jacob Austin Collins is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or 1-888-CRIMESC.