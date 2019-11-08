54 indicted in ‘Operation Prison Empire’ drug investigation in SC

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina grand jury issued several indictments in a drug trafficking case, known as “Prison Empire,” Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday.

According to a news release, the investigation alleges that the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by current and former inmates through the use of contraband cell phones in South Carolina prisons, as well as other on the outside of the facilities.

Officials said the drug being trafficked was mostly methamphetamine, but said there were also some people charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana as well.

“Additionally, there are a number of firearms and weapons charges associated with the alleged drug trafficking, as well as burglary, kidnapping, and related charges from an incident allegedly ordered from prison because of nonpayment of a drug debt,” according to the release.

“The only way prison inmates are able to keep committing crimes on the outside is by using contraband cell phones,” Attorney General Wilson said. “They coordinate with people on the outside to get drugs and smuggle them into prisons. This market for contraband inside our prisons has contributed to gang power, gang rivalries, and gang violence within our prisons, and also contributes to violence on the outside by those who are involved.”

Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections Bryan Stirling said an “illegal cell phone is the most dangerous weapon in our prisons today.”

“We are grateful to all of our law enforcement partners and the state grand jury for helping bring these cases forward and highlighting the serious issue of cell phones in prisons,” Stirling said.

According to the release, 194 charges were placed against 54 people during this operation. Those individuals were identified as:

Samantha Diane Chavez Aiken

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Failure to Stop for a Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-3 years and/or $0-$6,000

Driving While License Suspended: 0-30 days and/or $300

Steve Dewyatt Aiken, Jr.

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000

Edward Gary Akridge (a/k/a “Eddie Boss”)

Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life

Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Assault and Battery, First Degree: 1-10 yearsb. 2019-GS-47-23 (Pickens County) (Superseding Indictment)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Joey Durant Atkins

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Justin Kvalheim Babb

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams (2 counts): 25 years and $50,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Ryan Christopher Ballard

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun by Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

William Clinton Barkley

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Joey Neal Bodie

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Steven Ray Boyd

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years

Jessica Addie Bradshaw

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Distribution of Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200

Matthew Jason Brown

Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life

Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Assault and Battery, First Degree: 1-10 years

Jennifer Nicole Burns ( STILL WANTED)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Kurtis Russell Burns

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (4 counts): 5 years

Driving While License Suspended: 0-30 days and/or $300

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (4 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000

Distribution of Controlled Substance within Proximity of School (2 counts): 0-1 year and/or $0-$1,000

Distribution of Marijuana (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Stolen Handgun (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

William David Burns

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Warren Brent Chastain (a/k/a “Yo Gotti”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Jacob Austin Collins (STILL WANTED)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Jesse Taylor Crooks (a/k/a “Roach”)

Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Tina Dent

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack): 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Scott Allen Durham

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Distribution of Methamphetamine (3 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Stacey M. Edgerly

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Kelli Denise Edwards

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Christina Marie Epps

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Kenneth Bryant Evans, II (a/k/a “Kuntry”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

McKayla Dawn Franks

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Garrick Houston Fuller (a/k/a “Gary Wayne”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Barbara Ann Goodman

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Distribution of Methamphetamine (3 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (2 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000

Robert Anthony Gracely (a/k/a “Tony G”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Heather Michelle Hamilton (a/k/a “Yola”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Sommer Leigh Johnson

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Casey Christian Kohler

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Kristin Nicole Lesley

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Cassidy Shane Lewis

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Candies Brooke Locke

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Jeffery Shane Mauldin

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Darrell Foster McCoy, Jr. (a/k/a “DJ”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Matthew David McCoy

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Christopher Robert Nix

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I-III Controlled Substance (Amphetamine): 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200

Brandi Nicole O’Bryant (a/k/a “Brandi Smith”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Semeca Dannyelle Oglesby

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Receiving Stolen Goods (Value Less Than $2,000): 0-30 days and/or $0-$1,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Failure to Stop for a Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon: 6 months-10 years

William Russell Oliver, II (a/k/a “Lil Pimpin”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Stolen Handgun (2 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Possession of Contraband in County Jail: 1-10 years and/or $1,000-$10,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

Scott Damien Pope

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Jennifer Marie Pruitt

Kidnapping: 0-30 years

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Ratravious Untwain Quattlebaum

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine: 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Jonathan Richard Rackley (a/k/a “Diesel”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Charles Michael Ray (a/k/a “Chuck Ray”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Nicanor Perez Rodriguez (a/k/a “Nico”)

Conspiracy: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Burglary, First Degree: 15 years-life

Kidnapping (3 counts): 1-30 years

Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Antonio Marcus Smith

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Jamal Seantea Smith (a/k/a “Rico”)

Trafficking Cocaine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Bryan Michael Stegall

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Anthony Jevea Turner (a/k/a “Ant) (a/k/a “Ant G”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Jodie Crenshaw Turner

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Michael Wayne Walker, Jr.

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Wade Douglas Watkins

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Dustin Allen Wilson

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams (3 counts): 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Possession of Marijuana: 0-30 days or $100-$200

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Nicole Burns and Jacob Austin Collins is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or 1-888-CRIMESC.