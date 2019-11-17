6th annual chili cook-off at Black Jack Harley benefits Special Olympics

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 6th annual chili cook-off was held Saturday afternoon at Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.

“We’ve partnered with various charities, but this year we made a decision to partner up with the sheriff’s office and they love the special Olympics, so we thought it would be a great fit,” said service manager at Black Jack, David Easler.

Black Jack Harley looks forward to helping different organizations in the community and this year the team decided to make small donations to the Special Olympics.

“Over the years I’ve done a lot of work myself with special Olympics because I used to be in law enforcement and I know a lot of the athletes and it’s just a great organization,” said Easler.

The Special Olympics is the largest organization in the state for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“It’s my third chili cook-off that I’ve done since I’ve been working here at the dealership and it’s actually my third one that I won. I enjoy it and I have a good time doing it,” said chili cook-off winner, Joe Stubbs.

The judges of the cook-off were part of the FCSO as well as the Marion County sheriff’s office.

“This is a great event and we’re glad to come over and be a part of it, Florence county and Marion county is in the same circuit, so we work together very closely and it’s for a great cause. It touches our heart to be a part of it,” said Sheriff Wallace.

Organizers plan to keep the annual chili cook-off tradition going to help more organizations in the Pee Dee.