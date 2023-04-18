Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and cool, but not as chilly as last night. High pressure will hold on through the rest of the week, bringing the sunny, warm weather. By Thursday, the center of the high will shift offshore, and that will increase the humidity for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the 80s tomorrow through Friday. A cold front will move through late Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. It will clear on Sunday, and will be much cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warmer. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.