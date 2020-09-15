Elderly women with cognitive impairments may be headed to Myrtle Beach from NC

Patsy Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two elderly, missing women may be headed toward Myrtle Beach, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued Silver Alerts for Patsy Nelson and Doris Feldon.

Both are considered to be in danger and believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Doris Feldon

Nelson is 87 years old. She is 5’8″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown, short hair and green eyes. Officials say she may be wearing pajamas. She was last seen on Plaza Drive in Greensboro, NC. She may be driving a 2010 burgundy Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate. Officials list the ‘direction of travel’ for Nelson as Myrtle Beach.

Feldon is 94 years old. She is 5’4″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has short, white hair and blue eyes. Like Nelson, she was last seen on Plaza Drive in Greensboro, NC. She may also be traveling in a 2010 burgundy Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate. She may already be in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information about either should call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina at 336-641-3356.