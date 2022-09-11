MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the Unity Memorial in Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach.

A little more than 100 people attended the ceremony, which featured the presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Community members also heard remarks from retired New York City firefighter Dan Tompkins, who responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and retired Capt. Ernie Nespretto of the New York City Police Department.

“Immediately after the attacks I saw our country stagger for a couple of days, but we always stayed together as we are united here today to never forget our fallen brothers and sisters in emergency services as well as the citizens who lost their lives on the attacks of 9/11,” Tompkins said.

The ceremony wrapped up with a musical selection from Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums, a poem, and a presentation of wreaths for civilians, military, fire and police personnel.