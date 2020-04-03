A beautiful weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson says they aren’t taking part in the Myrtle Beach spring bike rally after previously saying the rally would be combined with Myrtle Beach’s fall bike rally.

"Safety trumps business," Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson marketing director Sheri Gibson tells News13. "The dealer principle is the safety of the riders, but also staff and locals."