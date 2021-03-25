A big warm-up this afternoon followed by some rain this weekend

Our weather will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Winds will turn around to the south today, bringing a big warm-up. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland. A weakening cold front will approach tomorrow. It will be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. The front will bring a few showers as it stalls nearby late in the day.

This front will move back northward on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. It will stay warm over the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. A stronger cold front will move through late in the evening on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler weather will move in next week with high temperatures back in the 60s and 70s on Monday. A weak storm system may bring a few showers on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 62-64.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.