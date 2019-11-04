A brief warm up with scattered showers this week

Temperatures are on the rise over the next few days as rain chances return. A coastal trough will develop off shore that could spread clouds along with a low chance for some showers mainly along the coast this evening through Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 50s overnight. A cold front will move through late on Tuesday, but ahead we’ll see temperatures in the mid 70s. The front will knock our temps back down into the 60s for Wednesday.

We’ll climb back into the 70s for Thursday, ahead of another cold front. The cold front will move through Friday morning, bringing rain and even colder temperatures by the weekend. Highs will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s by Friday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine to start the weekend but highs on Saturday will only climb to the low to mid 50s. Some spots this weekend could have our first freeze.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/stray showers. Low: 48-52 inland, 54-56 beaches

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/scattered showers, especially east of I-95. High: 72-74