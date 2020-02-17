A cloudy and mild start to the week

Good Evening!

After a cloudy and rainy afternoon, we’re going to see some more lingering showers this evening. Showers are expected to clear out after about midnight and we’ll see a dry start to your Monday.

Although showers clear out to start the week clouds will continue to hang out overhead leading to a mostly cloudy Monday afternoon. Highs will be back above normal for this time of year topping out in the Mid 60s. For the first half of your Tuesday, we’ll still be seeing a mix of sun and clouds but rain doesn’t move into the area until late in the afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue to develop and move over the area through to Thursday afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the region. Overnight Wednesday that front will start to push off to the east which will help to funnel some cold air into the region Thursday afternoon. By the end of the week, highs will be back down below normal topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight: Lingering Showers, Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Highs in the mid-60s.