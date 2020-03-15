A cloudy Sunday ahead

Hello!

We’re already seeing a cloudy start to our Sunday and that’s going to continue to be the trend throughout the afternoon. Your Sunday afternoon will be cloudy with scattered showers throughout the region highs will also be on the cooler side topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight Sunday into Monday we’ll see more lingering cloud coverage and some additional scattered showers.

Looking forward to the week ahead we’ll see a stationary front continue to stay camped out over the region leading to increased instability and more chances for scattered showers. Monday and Tuesday afternoon we’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds with just a few scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday we’ll see a brief dry out followed by another chance for some rain on Thursday.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered showers, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers, highs in the low 60s.