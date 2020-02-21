A cold but sunny Friday afternoon

Happy Friday!

Sunshine returns today, but it will stay cold. Temperatures will only climb to the low to mid-40s but with the wind out of the north at 15-25 mph, it will feel more like mid-30s. A hard freeze is expected tonight into Saturday morning as temps drop to the low to mid-20s inland, upper 20s along the coast.

It will warm up over the weekend into the 50s on Saturday, then the 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week, however rain chances will also return.

Today, Clearing, breezy and cold. Highs in the low to mid-40s, feeling like mid-30s.

Tonight, clear, cold and breezy. Lows 22-24 inland, 26-28 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-50s.