A cool and cloudy Saturday

Good Morning!

We’re already seeing a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the region. During the afternoon we’re going to see more clouds roll into the region which will help to keep us on the cooler side with highs topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could see one or two very scattered showers as these clouds hang out overhead but overall most of the region will remain dry.

Overnight clouds will linger through to Sunday morning but during the afternoon we’ll see more sunshine work its way into the region leading to a warmer and more pleasant second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and Cool, Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cold, Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild, Highs upper 50s and low 60s.