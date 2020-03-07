A cool and sunny weekend

Hello!

We’re seeing a cool but sunny start to your Saturday and we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day today! Highs will remain on the cooler side topping out below average in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll continue to see clear skies which will help to drop those lows down towards freezing to start off your Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be another sunshine-filled day and temperatures will still be below normal but warmer than Saturday topping out in the low 60s. Monday we finally see temperatures back up into the mid-60s as well as some scattered clouds rolling into the region. The rest of the workweek we’ll continue to watch temperatures climb back up into the mid to upper 70s but we’ll also see multiple chances for scattered showers during the afternoons and evenings.

Today: Sunny & Cool, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Clear & Cold, lows in the mid to low 30s.

Sunday: Sunny & Cool; highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.