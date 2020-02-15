A cool but sunny Saturday

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly start to your Saturday with lows in the 30s across the region. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine and clear skies but overall things will remain cool with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s.

As we hed throughout the night, we’ll see more clouds start to roll into the region which will hangout through to Monday. Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but also some scattered showers throughout the day. Monday showers will clear out but some clouds will continue to linger. Monday and Tuesday we’ll also see some warmer air move into the region with highs back up above normal in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Late next week we see another cool down on the horizon as well as some rain Late Tuesday into Thursday.

Today: Sunny, Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.