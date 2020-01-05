A cool but sunny Sunday on deck

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly start to your Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Throughout the afternoon we’ll remain on the cool side with lots of sunshine and highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday we’ll continue to see clear skies which will lead to another cool start Monday morning. Monday will be fairly similar to Sunday with lots of sunshine but also just marginally warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday we see some warmer day time highs creep into the region as well as more chances for some scattered showers during the afternoon. Our next weather maker will move through over the weekend bringing chances for rain both Friday and Saturday.