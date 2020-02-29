A cool but sunny weekend ahead

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly but sunny start to your Saturday and that will continue to be the trend throughout the majority of this weekend. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine and clear skies but highs will once again be below normal topping out in the mid-50s. Overnight we’ll still see clear skies which will, unfortunately, lead to a very cold start to your Sunday with lows dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday afternoon will cool and sunny with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. During the second half of the day, we’ll finally see winds shift to the south which will help to pull a few scattered clouds into the region overnight Sunday into Monday. That south wind will also help to bring some warmer temperatures to the region with highs topping out in the upper 60s and then the 70s to start off the workweek. That warmer air will also bring with it some extra moisture leading to a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny and cool, Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and cold, Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and cool, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.