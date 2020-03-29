A cool down and some rain this week

Hello!
After a warm and sunny weekend, a weak cold front will move through overnight tonight. This front will likely come through dry, and while it will be a little cooler Monday, temperatures will still be above normal. A stronger storm system will bring rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will bring much cooler weather with high temperatures in the 60s for the second half of this week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy. Lows in the 60s
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the upper 70s.