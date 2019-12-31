A cool start to the year

Good Evening and Happy New Year!

Overnight tonight as we welcome 2020 we’ll be seeing mostly clear skies and cool conditions with lows bottoming out in the 30s and low 40s.

For the first day of the new decade, we’ll be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the upper 50s throughout the region. Continuing throughout the rest of the workweek we’ll see temperatures continue to climb day after day with highs on Friday topping out in the 70s.

We’ll also see some more rain move through the region Friday afternoon into Saturday evening as a cold front sweeps east across the area. Sunday we’ll clear out and see showers move out of the region as some cooler air settles over the area. Highs will be topping out cooler than normal in the Low to mid-50s.