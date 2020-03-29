A cooler start to the week

Hello!

We’ve got one more hot day on deck for your Sunday. Temperatures will remain well above average topping out in the 80s and even low 90s in some spots throughout the Pee Dee. Some high temperatures will be close to records for the second day in a row. Here are the current record high temperatures:

Florence: Sunday 89, set in 1985.

North Myrtle Beach: Sunday 88, set in 2012.

Lumberton: Sunday 93, set in 1907.

A weak cold front will move through overnight tonight. This front will likely come through dry, and while it will be a little cooler Monday, temperatures will still be above normal. A stronger storm system will bring rain Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will bring much cooler weather with high temperatures in the 60s for the second half of this week.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the 80s and low 90s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Mild & Breezy. Lows in the 60s

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the upper 70s.