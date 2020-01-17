A drastic cool down next week

Much colder weather will move in today and will continue into the weekend. A strong cold front pushed through the Carolinas yesterday allowing drier and colder air to move into the Carolinas. Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures only climbing to the upper 40 to low 50s.

A storm system will push a warm front through the Carolinas Saturday night. This will bring more clouds and a few showers and will bump temperatures into the 60s on Sunday. Another strong cold front will move through on Sunday bringing another big cool down. High temperatures to start next week will be in the 40s with nighttime lows in the 20s. Temperatures should return to normal by the end of next week.