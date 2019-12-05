A few showers late tomorrow

We will see a few showers tomorrow, then it will be cooler for the weekend. Skies tonight will be mainly clear, and it will be another chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 30s to near 40. A weak storm system will move through late tomorrow with more clouds than the past few days, and a few showers. This system will move away Saturday, followed by cooler weather for the weekend. Skies will clear Saturday with highs in the 50s. Clouds will return Sunday, and it will stay cool. A big warm up is in store to start next week. We will warm into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, but it will come with a few showers Monday, then a better chance for rain on Tuesday. It will cool back into the 50s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.