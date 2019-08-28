A few showers today, looking nice to end the week

Humidity will continue to increase today, leading to a stray morning shower and scattered afternoon storms. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late today, helping spark the hit or miss storms. That front will push offshore early Thursday, allowing drier air to return for the end of the week. The front will stall not too far offshore, and will likely retreat back toward the Carolinas over the weekend, bringing back the humidity and chance for thunderstorms on Saturday. Another cold front will push into the Carolinas Sunday into Monday, increasing the storm chances.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s to 70

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.