A hot start to the weekend followed by a cool down

Very warm weather with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue today and Saturday. High pressure offshore will keep it warm and dry today. It will be mild tonight with lows in the 60s. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Cloudy and much cooler weather will move in for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A storm system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday. Another front will bring scattered showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 64-66

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-80 inland, 74-76 beaches.