A little bit cooler today

We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine today with a chance for a thunderstorm, especially along the coast. A weak cold front moved through last night. It is not strong enough to get rid of the humidity, but it has knocked down temperatures a couple degrees, and highs will be in the 80s today instead of the low 90s we have seen recently. The rain chance tomorrow and Monday will be highest along the coast, as Tropical Storm Humberto moves by offshore. We are not expecting any impacts from Humberto, except for a few coastal showers, rough surf at the beach and an increased risk for rip currents.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.