A mild & sunny end to the weekend

Good Morning!

We’re going to start off our Sunday with a few lingering showers from last night. As we head throughout the afternoon we’ll see clouds gradually clear out of the region leading to a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs will also be on the warmer side topping out in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

During the late afternoon, we’ll start to see winds shift to the north as a cold front sweeps across the region. Overnight we’ll see temperatures plummet down towards freezing as cold air funnels down over the area.

Monday afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine as well as more cold air moving into the region. Daytime highs on Monday will be topping out in the 40s, below average for this time of year. We’ll see a gradual increase in temperatures as we head towards next weekend when we’ll also see some more rain.