A mix of clouds & sun

Good Morning!

After a rainy Friday night, we’re going to see a really pleasant Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push further off the coast throughout the morning and afternoon today. Those showers will leave behind some lingering clouds but throughout the day those clouds will gradually clear and break up leading to some increasing sunshine.

Highs will be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s and we’ll see a slight breeze out of the west at around 10-20 mph. Leading to an overall beautiful Saturday afternoon. Overnight we’ll see some more spotty clouds hanging ou overhead. Sunday will be slightly cooler and clearer with highs topping out in the upper 50s and plenty of sunshine.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we see some more moisture roll into the region leading to increased chances for showers throughout the day.