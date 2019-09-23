A non-profit organization introduces fresh fruit initiative for FSD1

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Help 4 Kids teamed up with Chartwells to help children in the Pee Dee receive healthier food options during school hours.

“We are working on a partnership with Florence school district one to start a fresh fruit initiative,” said Debbie Watson, board of Help 4 Kids.

The organization is promoting healthy eating for several schools in the area by including fresh fruit.

“Chartwells is going to try very hard to go with seasonal fruits that we can introduce to children. Maybe kiwi and some of those other fruits that children may not be familiar with,” said president of Help 4 Kids, Diane Welsh.

The non-profit organization opened its doors back in 2013. Hundreds of volunteers gather to help feed children across all Florence elementary schools and head starts, that may or may not receive food when they return home from school

“Children are going to be educated as to what healthy living is. They also will have the effects of knowing what an appropriate snack does to their bodies,” said Welsh.

The fruit will be placed in a bin for students each week and they will be able to grab them at various times throughout the day.

“We as adults realize how important it is to eat healthy, but our children don’t get that at home,” said Watson.

On September 26 the organization will announce the fruit snack program at North Vista Elementary school starting at noon.