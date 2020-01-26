A pleasant end to the weekend

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly start to your Sunday but later this afternoon we’ll be seeing some mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 50s right around normal for this time of year but with lots of sunshine, it will be a fairly comfortable afternoon. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning lots of clouds will start to roll into the region followed by scattered showers throughout the day Monday.

By Tuesday we’ll see more sunshine work its way back into the region leading to a pleasant middle part of the workweek. Looking forward to next weekend we’ll see another chance for rain Friday into Saturday.