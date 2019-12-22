A rainy end to the weekend

Sunday looks to start off-dry, but after lunch, some rain begins to push into our area. Those rain showers will be sticking around throughout the day Sunday and into Monday.

Tuesday morning most of the showers will be pushing off to the east but a few lingering showers might still be hanging on through the early morning. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see some much clearer skies and more mild temperatures.

Tonight: Lows-Upper 30s and Lows 40s, Mostly Cloudy

Sunday: Highs-Low to Mid 50s, Cloudy Start, Afternoon and Evening Rain.