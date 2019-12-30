A rainy start to the week

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see more scattered showers move through the region.

Late Monday morning into the afternoon a cold front will move through the region causing more widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Once that cold front moves further off the coast we’ll see a cooldown where temperatures drop back down closer to normal and skies clear.

For New Year’s Eve, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight as we ring in the new year and decade we’ll be seeing mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. New Years Day will so be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.